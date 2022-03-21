| logout
Obit – Robert D. “Don” Bennett
BENNETT, Robert D. “Don“- age 82 passed away Sunday March 13, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Ova Mai Lester Bennett; infant sister, Mary Eudean Bennett; father-in-law & mother-in-law, E.D. & Martha Jones.
Survived by wife of nearly 60 years, Jimmie Nell Bennett; son, Daryl (Lisa) Bennett; grandson, Michael Bennett; granddaughter & her fiance, Sarah Bennett
( Kyle Dupree); sisters, Joann Sanders & Darlene Bennett; brother, Gary Thomas Bennett; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Larry & Sue Woodard; special family friends, Sydney & Houston Clark.
Mr. Bennett was founder and owner of Lebanon Heating & Air Conditioning serving the community since 1974. Don was a member of New Life Ministries and a U.S. Navy Yeoman Third Class veteran serving on a Minesweeper.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 16th 2-7 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 17th in the New Life Ministries, 402 E. Forrest Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087 11:00 a.m. until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Pastor Gordon Lee, Pastor George Wallace & his granddaughter, Sarah Bennett will officiate the services. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Gordonsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Bennett’s memory to the New Life Ministries Building Fund, 402 E. Forrest Ave, Lebanon, TN 37087.This notice provided as a courtesy to the Bennett Family.Bass Funeral Home