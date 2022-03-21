Obit – Robert D. “Don” Bennett

BENNETT, Robert D. “Don“- age 82 passed away Sunday March 13, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Ova Mai Lester Bennett; infant sister, Mary Eudean Bennett; father-in-law & mother-in-law, E.D. & Martha Jones.

Survived by wife of nearly 60 years, Jimmie Nell Bennett; son, Daryl (Lisa) Bennett; grandson, Michael Bennett; granddaughter & her fiance, Sarah Bennett



( Kyle Dupree); sisters, Joann Sanders & Darlene Bennett; brother, Gary Thomas Bennett; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Larry & Sue Woodard; special family friends, Sydney & Houston Clark.

Mr. Bennett was founder and owner of Lebanon Heating & Air Conditioning serving the community since 1974. Don was a member of New Life Ministries and a U.S. Navy Yeoman Third Class veteran serving on a Minesweeper.