Obit – Mr. Derial Wayne Bivens

Mr. Derial Wayne Bivens, age 60, of Lancaster, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Mr. Bivens was born April 23, 1961 in Rockford, IL, a son of Alvin Bivens and Mary Lois Brown Bivens. Mr. Bivens worked for over 20 years for the Tennessee Department of Transportation until his retirement. He was currently employed by the Carthage Police Department as a dispatcher. Mr. Bivens served his country in the United States Army during Desert Storm and Desert Shield. After his active tours, he remained in the U.S. National Guard. Mr. Bivens was a member of the New Middleton Masonic Lodge #249 F&AM and was also a member of the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church.

Mr. Bivens is survived by Wife; Cynthia Wooten Bivens of Lancaster, TN. Parents; Alvin and Mary Lois Brown Bivens. Children; Daniel (Dawn) Bivens, Josh Bivens, Mike (Mika) Cashion, Patrick Cashion, and Kelly (Terrell) Hill. Grandchildren; Tyler Bivens, Joel Bivens, Paul Bivens, Wendy Matthews, Katie Ivey, Bryan Ivey, Emily Hance, Jack Cashion, Grayson Cashion, Lofton Cashion, Lexi Cashion, Kyrin Hill, and Jase Cashion. Eight great-grandchildren and Siblings; Dwight (Katie) Bivens and Lee Bivens.

Services for Mr. Bivens are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 6PM. Services will include military service by the Smith County VFW, Masonic Service to follow, and a memorial service to conclude.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 4PM until service time at 6PM.

Bass of Gordonsville