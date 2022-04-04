Obit – Mr. Randy Dennis

Longtime Smith County Central District and Town of Carthage volunteer fireman, former Carthage Town Councilman and Smith County Commissioner Mr. Randy Dennis died at 11:40 a.m. Saturday morning, April 2, 2022, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where he had been cared for periodically since June 21, 2019. Mr. Dennis was 67 years old.

Mr. Dennis was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his services were conducted Tuesday afternoon, at 1:00 p.m., with Eld. Rickey Hall assisted by Bro. Kevin Slayton officiating. Burial followed in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Dennis was one of six sons and a daughter born to the late Sam Mose Dennis, who died July 22, 1978 at the age of 53, and Mary Genelle Denney Dennis, who died December 1, 2001 at the age of 75, and was born Randy Wilson Dennis in Carthage on January 28, 1955.

A brother-in-law, Ronald Mickel, died December 27, 2021 at the age of 72.

Mr. Dennis was a 1974 graduate of Smith County High School where, he majored in music and building trades.

He was a member of the “Pride of the Upper Cumberland” marching band and participated in the Fall Festival all four years and the Spring Festival his first three years, was in the band Top Ten and Who’s Who’s his senior year and a member of the Vocational Club all four years.

On September 5, 1981 at the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church he was united in marriage to Difficult community native the former Melinda Ann Williams.

Mr. Dennis was a longtime employee of the Jersey Minere Zinc Company, later Pasminco, in Gordonsville, before retiring with twenty eight years of service. He was a 1st Class Mechanic and an Industrial Emergence Medical Technician.

Dedicated to public service, he served on the Carthage Town Council one month short of sixteen years. He served under three mayors, Mayor David Bowman, Mayor Sabra Hodge and his brother, Mayor Donnie Dennis. He also served for four years on the Smith County Commission.

Also active in fire services in Smith County, he became a member of the Carthage Volunteer Department on April 9, 1990 and was promoted to the rank of Captain in 1995 and on April 30, 2015 was elevated to the position of Assistant Chief, following the death of then Assistant Chief Joe Beasley Oldham.

He was also a longtime member of the Smith County Central Fire Department where he was the chief engine driver and engineer and was loyal in responding to calls for emergency aid county wide, no matter the day, hour or weather. Mr. Dennis possessed a true spirit of volunteerism.

Mr. Dennis was saved at an early age and was baptized into the full fellowship of the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr. Dennis was a gentleman who had a strong opinion but was a realist who could understand the avenue of reasoning and was willing to agree with the right side of all issues.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of over forty years, are their two sons, Jeremy Dennis and wife, Tara, of the Tanglewood community and Timothy Dennis and wife, Leisha, of Cookeville; a sister, Linda Dennis Mickel of Carthage; five brothers, Sammy Dennis and wife, Joan, of South Carthage, Jimmy Dennis and wife, Beverly Dillehay Dennis, of the Tanglewood community, Billy Dennis and Kellie Kendall, former Carthage Mayor Donnie Dennis, all of Carthage, Ronnie Dennis and wife, Lila Andrews Dennis, of Carthage; two grandchildren, Adalyn Dennis and Samuel Dennis.

The Dennis family requests memorials to the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department.

