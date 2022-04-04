Obit – Mr. Timmy Sutton

Mr. Timmy Sutton, age 59, of the Defeated Creek community was pronounced dead on arrival at 8:07 a.m. Monday morning, March 28, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage, after suffering an apparent heart attack at his Friendship Hollow Road South home.

Mr. Sutton was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his services were conducted Friday afternoon, April 1st, at 3 p.m. with Bro. Scott Nesbitt officiating. Private family burial will be in the Thompson-McMillan Cemetery in the Austin Hollow in the Pleasant Shade community.

The oldest of six children, he was one of two sets of twins born to the late Paul Donoho Sutton, who died January 5, 1998 at the age of 55, and Linda Ruth Bowman Sutton McCormick, who died April 26, 2019 at the age of 77, he was born Timothy Paul Sutton in Carthage on February 10, 1963.

He was preceded in death by a step-son, Christopher Kyle Hesson, who died at the age of 25 on April 28, 2013.

At the Smith County Courthouse, on September 13, 2010, he was united in marriage by Clerk Cliffa Norris to Pleasant Shade community native, the former Betty Faye Thompson.

Mr. Sutton was a concrete mason and enjoyed working as a mechanic on automobiles and trucks.

His favorite pastime was fishing the waters of the Defeated Creek community.

He was a non-denominational Christian.

Mr. Sutton attended Smith County High School through the tenth grade.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Betty, of over eleven years, are five children, Kristy Sutton Stafford of Lafayette, Kimberly Sutton Bowers and husband, Randy, of Watertown, Keith Paul Sutton and girlfriend, Kayla, Matthew Sutton and wife, Kristen, all of Lebanon, April Thompson and fiancée, Louie Silcox, of Lancaster; five siblings, Timmy’s twin sister, Tammy Sutton Gonzales and husband, Amilkar, Karen Wright, twins, Georgia Sutton Hicks and Johnny Sutton, all of Lebanon, Travis Sutton and fiancée, Annette Newberry, of the Kempville community; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

