Obit – Mr. James Woodard

Longtime roofing contractor Mr. James Woodard, age 69, died peacefully at his Pea Ridge Road home at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, April 9, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and had gallantly fought the illness since then. He was pronounced deceased at 2:30 p.m. by Avalon Hospice of Cookeville who had been lovingly assisting the Woodard family with his care in his final days.

His cousin, Bro. Jackie Dillehay, officiated at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, April 12th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Overstreet Cemetery in the Conditt Hollow in the Elmwood community, which is in sight of Mr. Woodard’s childhood home.

The second oldest of four sons born to the late George Thaxton “Shack” Woodard, who died at the age of 64 on January 7, 1985, and Hildegard Kaindl Woodard, who died at the age of 58 on May 3, 1978, he was born James Ward Woodard on November 17, 1972 in Carthage.

At the North Carthage Baptist Church, he was united in marriage to Livingston native, the former Teresa Ann Hall, and the ceremony was performed on November 21, 1987.

Mr. Woodard graduated from Forks River Elementary School and was a non-denominational Christian who enjoyed visiting many different churches.

In 1990 he established the Woodard Roofing Co. which is now owned and operated by his son, Derek.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Teresa, of over thirty four years, are four children, Gina Wheeley and husband, James, of Gallatin and their daughter, Chasity Wheeley, Chris Woodard and wife, Kaitlyn Hodge Woodard, of Carthage and their children, Marilyn and Colton Woodard, Dustin Woodard and wife, Heather, of Lebanon and their children, Noelle Woodard, Carissa Woodard, Jacen Woodard, and Lincoln Woodard, and Derek Woodard of the Pea Ridge community; one great-grandchild.

