Obit – Mrs. Johnnie Sue Hall Patrick

Mrs. Johnnie Sue Hall Patrick, age 68, of Alexandria, passed away Thursday April 7, 2022.

Mrs. Patrick was born May 20, 1953, in Carthage, daughter of the late John William Hall and Nellene Crawford Hall who lived in the Sykes community. She was a 1971 graduate of Gordonsville High School and was married to Bobby Wayne Patrick on May 19, 1972. She worked at Alexandria Shirt Factory, Alexandria Dairy Mart, Norvell and ran a day care for children. She attended the Alexandria Church of Christ.

Mrs. Patrick is survived by her husband: Bobby Patrick of Alexandria; two daughters: Donna (Roger) Whitehead of Alexandria and Debora (Tim) Colwell of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi; grandchildren Jordan and Kendra Whitehead, two sisters: Mrs. Elizabeth “Sal” (David) Haynes of Gordonsville and Mrs. Shirley Gooch of Smithville, one brother: James (Nancy) Hall of Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services for Mrs. Patrick were conducted from the chapel of Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2 PM with Jeff Ford and Charlie West officiating. Interment followed in the Vanatta Cemetery.

AVANT of ALEXANDRIA