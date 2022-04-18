Obit – Mrs. Frances Ballinger Hiett

Mrs. Frances Ballinger Hiett, age 74, of Gallatin, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Mrs. Hiett was born November 3, 1947 in Carthage, a daughter of the late Ben David Ballinger and Ora May Kelley Ballinger. She was also preceded in death by brother, Odell Flueallen. She was a graduate of Smith County High School. Mrs. Hiett was a longtime member of the Carthage Church of the Nazarene. She worked for Donnelly Printing Company for numerous years, until her retirement.

Mrs. Hiett is survived by children, Chad (Cindy) Hiett of Gallatin, Kara Hiett (Jason) Neal of Gallatin; sister, Claudine Jackson; grandchildren, Gracie Hiett, Quinton Hiett, Breanna Hiett, Karson Neal.

Graveside services and interment for Mrs. Hiett were conducted on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10AM at Ridgewood Cemetery with Bro. Scott Ezell officiating.

BASS of CARTHAGE