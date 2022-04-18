Obit – Mrs. Judith Anne “Judy” Watts
Mrs. Judith Anne “Judy” Watts, age 79 of Gordonsville, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Mrs. Watts was born February 10, 1943 in Kansas City, MO, a daughter of the late Robert LeRoy Williams and Katheryn G. Close Williams Speryl. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Carl Eugene “Gene” Butts and Glynn D. “Doyle” Watts; brother, Robert Bobby “Rairdon” Williams; and daughter-in-law, Patty Butts. She attended the Carthage Church of God and the Living Waters Ministries in Gordonsville, and was a member of the Grandview Assembly of God in Missouri.
Mrs. Watts is survived by children, Shelly (Terry) King of Lancaster and Terry Butts of Gordonsville; brother, Ronnie (Brenda) Williams of North Carolina; grandchildren, Rachel (Jimmy Jr.) Roberts, Ashley King, and Kayla Butts; great-grandchildren, Ryan Roberts, Hailee Holt, and Logan Roberts.
Mrs. Watts will then be transported to Belton Missouri, where interment services will be held at the Belton Cemetery.
BASS of GORDONSVILLE