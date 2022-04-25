Obit – Mr. Charlie Washburn

Mr. Charlie Washburn died Monday, April 18, 2022, at his Gladdice Road home in Kempville. He was 71. He was pronounced deceased at 12:24 p.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

The memorial services were conducted on Friday afternoon, April 22nd, from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Burton officiated the 1:00 p.m. service.

Mr. Washburn was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Born Charles Nicholas Washburn on March 27, 1951 in Waukegan in Lake County, Illinois, he was one of five children of the late Charles Washburn and “Grannie” Peruski Washburn.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Susie Washburn White.

Mr. Washburn was a 1966 graduate of Waukegan High School.

He was a skilled rock and brick mason and had constructed many fireplaces and outdoor ovens in the area.

Surviving are his son, Mike Washburn & wife, Maria Gorospe-Washburn of Gurnee, IL; a grandson, Wyatt Washburn; three siblings, Timothy Washburn of Beach Park, IL, Michael Washburn of Gurnee, IL, Jeannie Washburn of Chicago, IL.

