Obit – Mr. Hall T. Kyle

Mr. Hall T. Kyle, age 98, of Nashville, and a native of Smith County, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Mr. Kyle was born June 6, 1923 in Sykes, a son of the late Oscar Henry Kyle and Icye Jane Hall Kyle. He married Mable C. “Shorty” Taylor on May 26, 1946 in Rossville, GA, and she preceded him in death on May 23, 2016. Mr. Kyle was also preceded in death by siblings, Frank Kyle, Malcolm Kyle, Allie Baker, Clifton Kyle, Georgia Agee, and J.C. Kyle, and son-in-law, Rick Britt.

He was a 1941 graduate of Gordonsville High School. Mr. Kyle was a World War II Veteran, enlisting in the United States Navy in April of 1943 and was honorably discharged in February of 1946, obtaining rank as Signalman Third Class. Mr. Kyle will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Mr. Kyle is survived by three children, Stephen H. (Marsha) Kyle of Mt. Juliet, Sylvia (Stephen) Anderson of Milton, GA, and Rebecca Britt of Hermitage; grandchildren, Eric Kyle, Natasha (John) Eldridge, and Kirsten (Gregory) Taylor; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Chloe, London, and Madeline; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. Kyle were conducted on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2PM at the Brush Creek Cemetery with Bro. Dennis Croslin officiating.

