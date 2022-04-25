Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Juanita Berryman

Mrs. Carolyn Juanita Berryman, age 64, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Mrs. Berryman was born July 11, 1957 in Nashville, a daughter of the late Roy Tollett and Ruby Blanch Britton Garrett. She married Clifton Lee Berryman on March 16, 1979 and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2019. She loved antiquing.

Mrs. Berryman is survived by four children, Christopher (Melisa) Berryman of Gordonsville, Candi (Glenn Billitteri) Oglesby, of Newnan, GA, Cory (Jessica Sutherland) Berryman of Lebanon, and Krissy Berryman of Riddleton; grandchildren, Jade “J.J.” Berryman, Kaytlyn Oglesby, and Landon Oglesby; step-grandchildren, Isaiah, Abigail, Dusten, Madison, Brooklyn, Diana, and Katelyn; step great-grandchildren, Jax, Lydia, A.J., and C.J; siblings, Deana Roberts of Carthage, Ronnie Tollett of Carthage, and Kelli Tollett of Carthage; step-siblings, Amy Thomas of Warner Robbins, GA, and Troy Tollett of Panama City Beach, FL.

Graveside services and interment for Mrs. Berryman were conducted on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 1PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Tim Frank officiating.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE