Obit – Mrs. Donna Wilson

Mrs. Donna Wilson, of Carthage, died at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, April 28, 2022, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center, following a period of declining health. She was 75 and had only resided at the facility since April 13th of this year.

Mrs. Wilson, at her request, was cremated and that was performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and a private family graveside service was held in Circle Park at the Smith County Memorial Gardens on Sunday afternoon, May 1st, following a visitation at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

Born Donna Lee Gilmore in East Saint Louis, Illinois on January 3, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Donnel “Don” Lee Gilmore, who died February 3, 2011 at the age of 87, and Virginia Blanche Burch Gilmore, who died December 25, 2016 at the age of 90.

A brother, Dale Gilmore, preceded her in death earlier this year.

Mrs. Wilson was also preceded in death by her husband, Gene Wilson, who died April 9, 2015.

She was a 1965 graduate of Triad High School and received an education degree from Southern Illinois University. After several years as a teacher, she returned to school at Saint Petersburg Junior College and became a nurse. She was employed for many years at the former Baptist Hospital in Nashville.

Mrs. Wilson was a member of the North Carthage Baptist Church.

Surviving are four daughters, Jolean Fleck & husband, Dan, of Phoenix, AZ, Alison Kohlmeier & husband, Jake, of Atlanta, GA, Sabra Gentry & husband, Lebanon High School Coach Chuck Gentry, of Carthage, Sarah Cole & husband, Ryan, of Reno, NV; a sister, Mary Gilmore of England; ten grandchildren, Ella & Agnes Gentry, Keegan & Jackson Fleck, Aslen & Brennan Caldwell, Veda & Wyatt Cole, Steven Tuske, Stanley Kohlmeier.

The Wilson family requests memorials to the Emmanuel House.

