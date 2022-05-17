Wreck in Pleasant Shade

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle wreck in the Pleasant Shade community, Friday afternoon.

The wreck occurred around 3:30 p.m., a short distance south of the Pleasant Shade Cafe and the Pleasant Shade Highway/Highway 80 intersection with Little Creek Road.

A pickup truck rolled over before coming to a stop, trapping a male driver inside.

The county’s rescue squad had to remove the pickup truck’s driver’s side door to free the victim.

The victim was transported to an awaiting ambulance for treatment at the scene.

The victim was then transported to LifeFlight helicopter which landed in the yard of a house on Pleasant Shade Highway, just yards from the scene of the wreck.

The man was traveling alone.

The vehicle came to a final rest partially in the roadway.

