Man sought in Wilson County flees from police in Carthage chase

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man wanted by law enforcement authorities in Wilson County faces charges here after allegedly fleeing from police in Carthage.

The incident began when sheriff’s department Deputy Dallas Eddie was on patrol in the area of the Carthage Bypass and observed a white Chevrolet Avalanche turn onto Upper Ferry Road.

The officer had received information from Carthage Officer Sgt. Steven Enoch a man wanted in Wilson County would be traveling into the Smith County area in a vehicle similar to the one spotted by the deputy.

The male subject was expected to be eventually dropped off at a residence located on First Avenue in Carthage.

Deputy Eddie activated his patrol lights and the vehicle came to a stop on Spring Street, according to an offense report filed by Deputy Eddie.

“I walked up to the vehicle when it took off at a high rate of speed to which I called out pursuit over the radio,” Deputy Eddie’s report reads.

Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Matt White saw the vehicle traveling along the street leading to the Turner Building.

When Deputy Eddie arrived on the scene, a female was at the scene with Sgt. White and the vehicle.

A male subject had fled the scene on foot.

