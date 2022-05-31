Obit – Mr. Richard Alan Beasley

Mr. Richard Alan Beasley, age 60, of Carthage, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Mr. Beasley was born August 8, 1961 in Lebanon, a son of Roy Allen Beasley and Margaret Geneva Dodson Beasley. He worked as a truck driver for Bane Trucking. Richard was a 1979 graduate of Smith County High School.

Mr. Beasley is survived by parents, Roy Allen and Margaret Geneva Dodson Beasley of Riddleton; brother, Anthony (Sheryl) Beasley of Riddleton; aunt, Linda McDonald of Dixon Springs; cousins, John Beasley of Clarksville, ,Jimmy (Casey) Dodson of Indiana.

Funeral services for Mr. Beasley were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11AM. Interment followed in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

BASS OF CARTHAGE