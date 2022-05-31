Smith County Fair nearing; residents can enter certain state fair events

By Eddie West

The Smith County Fair is approximately four weeks away.

The county’s fair will coincide with the Fourth of July holiday and run from July 4 through July 9. A Fourth of July fireworks display will take place beginning around 9:30 p.m. (July 4). Pre-fair events will begin with archery competition on Friday afternoon, July 1. A full day of pre-fair events will take place on Saturday, July 2.

Meanwhile, the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair will be taking place August 18 through August 27.

Last year, the Tennessee State Fair relocated next door to the Lebanon’s James E. Ward Agriculture Center as part of the Wilson County Fair.

Residents, as well as the county, will have the opportunity to be a part of statewide events.

In addition to Wilson County exhibits for Wilson County residents, there will be exhibits for all Tennessee residents in the following: Livestock shows, Motor Sports, Ham Show, Hay & Field Crops, Wool Fleece Show, Bluegrass Competition, Clogging and Talent Shows, Square Dancing, Yard and Garden Art, Burger and Steak Cookoff, Horseshoe and Cornhole Tournaments, Dog and Cat Shows, Poultry and Rabbit Shows, State Fruits and Vegetables, State Flowers and Plant Show, State 4-H and FFA Events, Wine and Home Brewing, Antique Car Show, Robotics Challenge and Brick Olympics (Legos), according to a news release issued by Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair officials.

This year’s theme is “95 reasons to Celebrate Tennessee”.

