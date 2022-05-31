Tigerettes softball pounces into Final Four; Tigers baseball among top six teams

The Gordonsville Tigerettes went 2-2 this past week in the Class A State Tournament. The Tigerettes lost their first game to Huntland, 6-1. They followed that up with two commanding victories over Peabody and Dresden to stay alive, but their season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Jo Byrns.

The Gordonsville Tigers went 1-2 in their quest for the Class A State Championship. They opened play with a 4-0 loss to Peabody. The Tigers kept their hopes alive with a 5-2 victory over University School – JC. The Tigers would be eliminated in their next game by McKenzie.

