Obit – Ms. Mary Nellene Lawrence

Ms. Mary Nellene Lawrence age 84 of Nashville, went to be with the Lord May 31, 2022, after a short illness.

She was born July 22, 1937 in Hickman.

Mary Graduated from Du Pont High School in Nashville and worked for several engineering companies in the Nashville area as an Electrical Designer and retired from Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. Engineers.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James Millard Lawrence and Mary Juanita Cheek Lawrence, and her beloved brother, Richard Lawrence. She is survived by her brothers, Jim (Carolyn) Lawrence and Bobby (Judy) Lawrence; sister, Ann Hull; friends, Marie Kleeberg and Delores Peterman, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. A graveside service was held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 1PM at the Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE