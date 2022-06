Cheryl Lynn Spears, age 65 of Lyles, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Survived by daughter, Rikki Spears; son, Nicholas Daniel (Sara) Turner; grandchildren, Niki Turner, Makenzie Turner, Tanner Gay and Destinee Turner; sister, Diane Sherman; and brother, Charles Edward Adams.

Celebration of Life was Monday, June 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE