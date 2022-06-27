Obit – Jack Goodbar Lamons

Jack Goodbar Lamons, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, June 18 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro at the age of 84. Graveside services were Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 12:30 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

A native of Carthage, Jack was the son of the late Clint and Anna McCormick Lamons. He attended Tennessee Tech University and retired from AEDC after 40 years. Mr. Lamons was on active duty in the TN Air National Guard during Desert Storm and retired after serving for 32 years. He loved sports and was a TSSAA High School Basketball and Football official for over 40 years and a Women’s College Basketball official for 20 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Clint Bradford Lamons; daughter, Kristi Leah Lamons and brother, Robert Lamons.

Mr. Lamons is survived by his wife, Nancy Walker Lamons of Tullahoma; brothers, Sammy Lamons (Beth) of Murfreesboro and Earl Lamons (Johnny Mutina) of Nashville; daughter-in-law, Kim Carter Lamons of Tullahoma; nieces, Ashley Cates (David) of Murfreesboro and Carol Anne Long (Jason) of Knoxville and nephews, King Lamons (Mary) of Nashville and Jason Lamons (Ashli) of Murfreesboro.

