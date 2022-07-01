Obit – Mr. Luis Garcia

Mr. Luis Garcia, of the Riddleton community, died as the result of a farming accident on the Puryears Bend Road in Hartsville on Monday afternoon, June 27, 2022. The 39 year old was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:10 p.m. and was transported to the Sumner County E. M. S. Morgue in Gallatin.

The friends visited at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Friday, July 1st, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a Catholic prayer service to close the visitation.

On Tuesday, July 5th, the remains were flown to the Alfredo Vasquez International Airport in Leticia, Amazonas, Colombia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for his family in Acatlan de Penez Figueroa, Oaxaca, Mexico and burial will be in Buena Vista Cemetery in Buena Vista Temascal Oaxaca, Mexico.

Mr. Garcia was born Luis Bernabe Garcia on August 19, 1982 in de Perez Figueroa Acathlan, Mexicana and was the son of Cirilo Bernabe Martinez and Hedilberta Garcia Castaneda.

Mr. Garcia was a College graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree.

He was employed with Catesa Farm in the Riddleton community under the H2A Agriculture program.

Mr. Garcia was a communicant of the Catholic Church.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, is his wife, Myra Nolasco Castro Garcia; two children, Luis Bernabe Nolasco and Kelly Bernabe Nolasco all of Acthlan de Perez Figueroa, Oaxaca, Mexico.

