Obit – Mrs. Katherine Wilkerson Bennett

Mrs. Katherine Wilkerson Bennett, age 70, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Mrs. Bennett was born June 14, 1952 in Brush Creek, TN, a daughter of the late Daniel James Wilkerson and Novella Jewel Winfree Wilkerson. She married Donnie Chester Bennett on September 1, 1973 and he preceded her in death on September 14, 2017. She was also preceded in death by Sister; Tammy Wilkerson and Uncles; J.D. Vantrease.

Mrs. Bennett was a 1970 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She worked at several shirt factories in the area and also at Dura. She loved being outdoors and working in her flowers. She especially loved watching westerns, Elvis Presley, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Bennett is survived by a daughter: Angel Bennett Bush of Gordonsville, TN; grandchildren: Dakota Bush and Cailey Bush both of Gordonsville, TN; brother: Jackie Wilkerson of Brush Creek, TN and aunt: Clara Lee Vantrease.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Bennett were conducted on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 2PM at the Brush Creek Cemetery.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE