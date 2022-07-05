Early voting nears

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Early voting in three elections set for August 4 begins next week.

Elections include county general, South Carthage city and Tennessee primary.

Early voting begins on Friday, July 15 and continues through Saturday, July 30.

A sample ballot which includes each of the elections and candidates is inside this week’s edition of the Courier.

There’s no doubt by now residents realize it’s a busy election year.

Political signs have been up since the first of the year and some will remain posted through November.

In May, Democratic and Republican primary elections at the county level were held, meaning the August election will be the second time residents have gone to the polls this year.

The August County General Election will include the Republican and Democratic primary election winners and Independent candidates who will be appearing on a ballot for the first time this year.

In the County General Election full-time offices up for election include: county mayor, trustee, general sessions judge, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds, road superintendent. Also, all 24 commission seats are up for election, as well as four school board seats and all Fifteenth Judicial District offices.

Meanwhile, the August 4 South Carthage Municipal Election is set. The race includes the mayoral seat and three aldermen seats. No candidate who qualified for this election faces an opponent.

In addition, the Tennessee Primary Election will include the offices of governor, U.S. Representatives District 6 seat, Tennessee Senate District 15 seat and Tennessee Representative District 40 seat.

When the August 4 elections have passed, the November 8 election will be the final time voters will be going to the polls in 2022.

The November elections will included three separate elections—city elections in Carthage and Gordonsville, as well as a Tennessee General Election. Qualifying for the Carthage and Gordonsville elections is already underway.

Qualifying for the two city elections began on June 20 and will continue until noon, August 18.

SAMPLE BALLOT IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION