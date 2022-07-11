Obit – Mr. James Duke

Mr. James Duke age 86 of Hartsville was pronounced deceased at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday afternoon July 5, 2022 after arriving at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage with C. P. R. in progress from the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage at 9:16 a.m. The Pumpkin Branch Road resident had been residing at the Trousdale Assisted Living before being admitted for special care in Carthage.

Mr. Duke was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Pastor Donny Martin officiated at the 11 a.m. Friday morning July 8th funeral services from the Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville. Burial followed in the Gazebo Garden at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

He was born James Edward Duke in West Point in Clay County, Mississippi on October 11, 1935 and was the youngest child of seven children born to the late George Homer Duke and Lillie Pearl Brooks Duke.

He was a 1953 graduate of West Point High School in West Point, Mississippi and graduated with a bachelor of science in education in 1957 from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mr. Duke taught Social Sciences at the Morton, Mississippi Middle School before retiring in 1999 following a career that spanned over thirty years.

He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville.

Surviving is his caregiver, Kathy Davis of the Cato Community, two daughters, Karen Duke Coggins of West Point, Mississippi and Rebecca Duke Plunkett of Mathiston, Mississippi; four grandchildren.

