Obit – Mrs. Jean Bush Lowery

Mrs. Jean Bush Lowery age 93 of the Wolf Creek Community in Dekalb County died at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evening June 29, 2022 in the Harmony Unit at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since December of 2020.

Mrs. Lowery was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her memorial services were conducted Saturday afternoon July 9th at 1 p.m. Bro. Jimmy Gregory assisted by Bro. Herb Leftwich officiated at the service.

Alma Jean Bush was born October 13, 1928 in Dekalb County to her late parents, Joseph Bethel Bush and Rosa Mae “Rose’ Helm Bush.

Two brothers preceded her in death, Donald Edward “Dick” Bush who died at the age of 83 on May 1, 2016 and Larry Dean Bush who died at the age of 65 on June 28, 2009.

Mrs. Lowery was a 1946 graduate of the Baxter Seminary.

She was a member of the Lancaster Baptist Church at her death and had been a member of the Wolf Creek Baptist Church.

Mrs. Lowery was a longtime employee of the former Welch Factory in Gordonsville.

Surviving is a daughter, Cindy Phillips and husband Craig of Murfreesboro; two sons, Mark Lowery and wife Sarah of the Hilham Community, David McDonald of Murfreesboro; brother, Bobby “Bob” Bush and wife Carolyn of the Hickman Community; two grandchildren, Dylan Lowery and Steven McDonald; step grandson, Joshua Walker; grand dogs, Dexter and Sadie.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE