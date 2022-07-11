Obit – Mrs. Mary Hughes Bryant

Mrs. Mary Hughes Bryant of South Carthage was pronounced deceased at 11: 26 a.m. Sunday morning July 3, 2022 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage at the age of 84 after suffering a fatal heart attack at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage minutes earlier where she was receiving therapy for a stoke suffered June 2nd.

Funeral services conducted by her pastor, Sister Luanna Tollett, were held from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon July 5th at 3 p.m. Burial followed in the Hughes Family lot in section four at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

The eldest of two daughters born to longtime United Methodist Church pastor, Bro. Sam Hughes who died at the age of 86 on June 13, 1998 and Naomi Catherine Jay Hughes who died at the age of 87 on February 24, 2000, she was born Mary Ellen Hughes in South Carthage on April 12, 1938.

In Erving, Massachusetts on June 14, 1980, she was united in marriage to Athol, Massachusetts native, clinical phycologist, Trenor Arthur Bryant. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2016 at the age of 82 following thirty five years of marriage.

Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her only child, a son, Samuel Earl “Sam” Yates who died at the age of 55 on May 15, 2021.

She was a 1958 graduate of Smith County High School majoring in Science and Commercial. It was stated of her in her senior annual: “Let thy speech be better than silence, or be silent”.

Mrs. Bryant was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jack Donald Wooten who died September 30, 1996 at the age of 60 and by a niece and nephew, Jill Renee Wooten who died at birth on November 30, 1967 and Mahlon Jay Wooten who died July 9, 1994 at the age of 23.

Surviving is Mrs. Bryant’s sister and caregiver, Pat Hughes Wooten of Carthage and a nephew, Kevin Wooten of Gordonsville.

