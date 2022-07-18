Obit – Master Cash Filson

Master Cash Filson was pronounced deceased at birth at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022.

Master Filson was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. No services have been scheduled at this time.

He was the newborn infant son of Coty Austin Filson and Emily Erin Johnson Filson, of the Grant community, and was born Cash Aarin Filson.

Also surviving Master Filson are his maternal grandparents, Angela Means and husband, Scott, of Lebanon, Dale Johnson of Mount Juliet; paternal grandparents, Alvin Filson and wife, Marquita, of Watertown, Paula Davis and husband, Jim, of Florida; Maternal great-grandparents, Morris and Heather Filson of Joelton; maternal great-grandparents, Savilla Clifton of Hermitage, Jo Nell Johnson of Madisonville, Kentucky.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE