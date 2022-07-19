Carthage waterline project on Main Street about to begin

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Construction on a major waterline project on Main Street in Carthage could begin as soon as the end of this week.

The construction project will stretch from Ward Avenue (just south of Citizens Bank’s main office) north along Main Street to near the Highway 25 intersection and is expected to take about 90 days, according to information released by Mayor Sarah Marie Smith’s office on Monday.

The project will be located on the east side of Main Street.

Work, which could begin as soon as Thursday or Friday, will require some changes in traffic patterns along Main Street and side streets at intersections, according to the mayor’s office.

The north bound lane of Main Street will move to the turning lane in the area where work is taking place, according to information released by the mayor’s office.

“In the area where there is no turn lane we will be working in the parking area. This will be between East Ward Avenue and East Fite Avenue,” according to the information released by the mayor’s office. “All lanes will be narrowed adjacent to our current work location. Side streets will be closed only during the time we will be crossing the side street and at times they may be restricted to just one lane. There will be someone monitoring and/or directing traffic at all times during work hours. Outside of work hours we will make every effort to allow the ability of traffic to flow as usual.”

Isenguard Construction, a local company, is contractor for the project.

The company was putting up signs and distributing letters about the work on Monday.

Orange barrels have been placed on the east side walk on Main Street from Ward Avenue to the Carthage United Methodist Church in anticipation of work beginning.

The water line is one of the oldest in the city, according to the mayor.

Once the project has been completed, Main Street is expected to be repaved, according to the mayor.

