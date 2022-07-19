Gym instructor facing charges in second county

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A former gym instructor, charged by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department in January of last year for allegedly photographing female minors inside a Tanglewood athletic training facility, now faces charges in Williamson County.

Andrew Wayne Halford, 32, Murfreesboro, was indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury in April of last year on 12 charges related to unlawfully photographing female minors.

Halford has now been indicted by a grand jury in Williamson County on two counts of aggravated unlawful photography of a minor and five counts of attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor, according to Williamson County Circuit Court records.

Since his arrest here, Halford has been held in the Smith County Jail.

However, Friday, July 8, Halford was transported to the Williamson County Jail where he was held for court arraignment proceedings held there last week.

Halford is expected to be returned to Smith County where he is facing trial this fall on local charges.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER