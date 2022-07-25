Obit – Mr. William Wesley Winfree

Mr. William Wesley Winfree, age 55, of Lebanon, died at 6:40 a.m. Friday morning, July 15, 2022, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage.

Funeral services from the J. C. Hellum Funeral Home in Lebanon were conducted Saturday afternoon, July 23rd, at 1 p.m. with Elder Alton Pickett Jr. the Eulogist and Minister Isaac Winfree the officiant. Interment followed in the Rest Hill Cemetery in Lebanon.

Mr. Winfree may best be remembered as the grandson of prominent Elmwood community farmer and pastor, Rev. Artie Winfree, who died October 20, 1980 at the age of 68, and Reba Frances Carter Winfree, who died January 25, 1989 at the age of 70.

Mr. Winfree is survived by his father, Eld. Wendell Wilkie Winfree and wife, Ruby, of Lebanon; siblings, Debbie Jennings and husband, Bob, Wendell Wade Winfree and wife, Dana, Waymon Winfree and, Dana; step-brother, Khorn Winfree; a host of nieces, nephews, other cousins, relatives and friends.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Winfree family.

