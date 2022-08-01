Obit – Mrs. Lucy Bradley Eatherly

Mrs. Lucy Bradley Eatherly, a former Town of Carthage policewoman, died peacefully at her Hickory Ridge home in Lebanon with her family at her bedside at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning, July 30, 2022. She was pronounced deceased at the age of 93 at 9:19 a.m. by Avalon Hospice of Lebanon, who had been assisting the family with her care.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday morning, August 3rd, at 10 a.m. with Jack McCall delivering the eulogy. Interment followed between her husband and grandson in the Bradley Family lot in the West Section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born Helen Lucille Scercy in Kannapolis in Cabarrus County, North Carolina on April 7, 1929, she was the eldest of four children, three daughters and a son, born to the late Jonah Benjamin Scercy, who died February 8, 1968 at the age of 62, and Beulah Elizabeth Roberts Scercy, who died February 11, 1993 at the age of 90.

Three siblings preceded her in death, two sisters, Shirley Velma Scercy Deadmon, who died at the age of 82 on August 16, 2016, Betty Jean Scercy Palmer Ingram, who died at the age of 83 on December 9, 2015 and a brother, Gary Leroy Scercy, who died at the age of 74 on April 5, 2011.

The father of her children, Lonnie R. Long, died November 21, 2009 at the age of 85.

Her husband, with whom she had no children, retired United States Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer and Riddleton community native, Jack Marshall Bradley, died of cancer on November 18, 1984 at the age of 51.

In 1987, Mrs. Bradley was united in marriage to Lebanon resident George Page Eatherly Sr., who preceded her in death at the age of 67 on February 10, 1997.

The family also suffered a great loss with the death of Mrs. Eatherly’s grandson, Stephen Bradley Long, who died as the result of a single vehicle accident on Maple Hill Road in Lebanon at the age of 18 on September 2, 1995.

Mr. Eatherly’s son and Mrs. Lucy’s step son, George Page Eatherly Jr., died at the age of 53 on March 18, 2011.

While living in Carthage, Mrs. Eatherly was a member of the Carthage Church of Christ.

She was the first uniformed Town of Carthage female police officer. She served as a police officer from the 1970’s until 1985, being hired by former Mayor James Clay under the recommendation of then Police Committee Chairman Dewitt Rollins. The then Mrs. Bradley, was a graduate of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy in Donelson.

In 1987, she began employment with the United States Marshall Service and was hand-picked to be the Court Security Officer for United States District Judge Charles G. Neese. After the death of Judge Neese in 1989, Mrs. Lucy became secretary for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville in 1990. She was the secretary for a staff of over fifty employees, consisting of United States Attorneys, their administration staff and support staff. She remained at that position until her retirement in 1996.

In addition to her graduation from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy, she attended the Cannon High School in Kannapolis, North Carolina and was a recipient of her General Education Degree.

Survivors include her two sons, Stephen Long of Lebanon, Michael Long of Beebe, Arkansas; daughters-in-law, Kathy Jones Long of the Riddleton community, Debra Williamson Long of Beebe, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Holly Long Schwan and husband, John, of the Riddleton community; Michelle Long Rudd of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Renee Long Johnson of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Ashlyn Long Wheeler and husband, Shane, of Beebe, Arkansas; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; one step-son and two step-daughters.

