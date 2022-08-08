Obit – Mr. Jeffrey Craig

Mr. Jeffrey Craig, of Carthage, died at the age of 65 at 3:25 p.m. Monday afternoon, August 1, 2022, at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin where he was admitted July 9th, being treated for cancer.

Mr. Craig was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. No services will be held.

A native of Saint Louis, Missouri, he was born Jeffrey Scott Craig on December 7, 1956 and was a twin to Jon Craig and they were from a family of five children born to the late James Robert Craig and Dorothy June Wright Craig.

In addition to being preceded in death by his twin brother, Jon, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Colleen Craig Huntley and Deborah Craig Gilson.

Mr. Craig was a 1974 graduate of Warrenton High School in Warrenton, Missouri.

He was a non-denominational Christian.

Mr. Craig was a retired over-the-road truck driver before his retirement.

His only immediate survivor is his sole surviving sister, Brenda Craig Aldrich of Carthage.

The Aldrich family relocated to Carthage from Hermitage in 2019.

