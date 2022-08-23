Man indicted for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man has been indicted for allegedly attempting to conspire to smuggle drugs transported into the county jail.

During the August session of the grand jury, Jason Wayne Hunt, 40, Cookeville, was indicted for felony conspiracy and introduction of contraband into jail.

The indictment alleges Hunt attempted to have schedule IV, schedule II and schedule I drugs secretly brought into the facility.

The indictment did not list the specific drugs involved in the charges.

The indictment also alleges Hunt “conspired with other person(s)” to have drugs brought into the jail.

Bond for Hunt was set at $75,000.

Hunt is scheduled to appear in criminal court on October 28.

