Suspect caught in Dixon Springs

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community.

Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested.

The investigation began when a Trousdale County dispatcher notified the Smith County Sheriff’s department dispatch they were in pursuit of a motorcycle on Highway 25 near the Smith County line (Friday, August 12).

Trousdale County law enforcement authorities discontinued their pursuit at the Smith County line.

While patrolling the Dixon Springs area, K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson located a motorcycle matching the description of the one involved in the Trousdale County pursuit in the Rome Road area.

Deputy Nathan Williams also responded to the area.

