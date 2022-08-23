Suspect leads K-9 unit on pursuit into Wilson County

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A vehicle which appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed caught the eye of a sheriff’s department K-9 officer, leading to a pursuit and arrest.

K-9 officer Sgt. Ridge Long was observing traffic at the Gordonsville Exit to Interstate 40 when he noticed the vehicle which appeared to be speeding.

The officer caught up to the vehicle at the 254 mile marker as it was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour speed zone, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Long.

The vehicle continued speeding through a temporary 55 mile per hour speed zone, according to the officer’s report.

After checking the license plate number, the vehicle’s owner had a non-valid driving status, according to the report.

The vehicle failed to yield to the K-9 officer’s blue lights, according to the report.

