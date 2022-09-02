Obit – Mrs. Sherry Nixon Spivey

Mrs. Sherry Nixon Spivey, age 68, of the Defeated Creek community, died at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, August 31, 2022, at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville where she was admitted August 29th.

Mrs. Spivey was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and a private graveside memorial service for the family will be held at a later date at the Nixon Family Cemetery in the Nixon Hollow in the Defeated Creek community.

One of three children and the youngest and only daughter, she was born Sherry Lee Nixon at the former Petty-Green Clinic in Carthage on October 7, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Garvice Smith Nixon, who died March 28, 2002 at the age of 79, and Florence Helen Dillehay Nixon, who died January 23, 2009 at the age of 87.

A brother, William Anthony Nixon, preceded her in death at the age of 63 on September 8, 2006.

Mrs. Spivey was reared in the Cartwright community before her family moved to Carthage where she was a 1971 graduate of Smith County High School. There she majored in Home Economics, was a member of the Pep Club, and her senior year was a member of the office staff.

At the Smith County Courthouse on March 3, 1973, she was united in marriage to Celina native, Billy Edward Spivey, who preceded her in death on January 13, 2021 at the age of 83, following forty seven years of marriage.

Mrs. Spivey was of the Primitive Baptist faith.

For sixteen years she was a clerk for the Tom Paschal family when they owned and operated the Sears Catalog Store in Carthage.

Later, before retirement, she was employed at Graphic Packaging in Gordonsville for ten years.

Surviving is her brother, Michael Nixon and wife, Linda, of the Tanglewood community; sister-in-law, Jo Helen Woodard Nixon of Cookeville; four step-children, Tommy Spivey of Lebanon, Michelle Spivey Adkins, David “Bud” Spivey and Diana Spivey Rowe, all of Louisville, Kentucky.

