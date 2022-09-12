Obit – Mr. Jackie Daniel Wilkerson

Mr. Jackie Daniel Wilkerson, age 72, of Alexandria, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at his home.

Jackie was born on December 5, 1949 in Lebanon, son of the late James Daniel Wilkerson and Jewel Novilla Winfree Wilkerson. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Kathy Bennett and Tammy Thiele. He was a 1967 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He married Brenda Gay Grisham on May 29, 1996. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2010.

Jackie is survived by three children: Christel and husband, Eld Rick Hall, of Tanglewood, James Wilkerson and wife, Sherry, of Gainesboro, and Danny Wilkerson and wife, Janet, of Lebanon; grandchildren: Christen Hall, Bentley Wilkerson, Kailyn Phann, Alexis Wilkerson, Draven Wilkerson, Seth Wilkerson, Austin (Leah) Lankford, and Ethan Cook; caregivers and special friends, Marie Croslin and Terri Agee; beloved dogs, Squeaky and Bella.

Graveside services for Jackie were conducted Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2PM at the Brush Creek Cemetery by Larry Hall.

Jackie’s family ask that donations in his memory be made to the Humane Society or to the Charity of Your Choice.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE