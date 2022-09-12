Obit – Mrs. Kathleen Kelley Stewart

Mrs. Kathleen Kelley Stewart of Hendersonville, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022. She was 91 years old.

Mrs. Kathleen was born December 17, 1930 in Lancaster. She was the daughter of the late Edgar Kelley, Sr., and Ova Lee Ray. Two brothers, Edgar “Junior” Kelly, Jr., and Joe Kelley also preceded her in death. Mrs. Kathleen married her sweetheart, Charles Stewart, on February 8, 1948 and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2010. They were married 62 years.

Mrs. Kathleen owned and operated her own beauty shop in Nashville and was a member of the Beacon Baptist Church for many years. She loved to cook and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She loved to laugh.

Mrs. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kay Stewart of Hendersonville, her fur baby, Barney, several nieces and nephews, and her sisters-in-law, Dorris Ann Glover and Evelyn Kelley.

Funeral services for Mrs. Stewart were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 2PM with Bro. Jimmy Gregory and Jackie Kelley officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

