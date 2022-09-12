Obit – Patricia Ann (Goode) Ussery

Patricia Ann (Goode) Ussery, 82, of Barnwell, SC passed away July 24th 2022, in Summerville, SC, while under the care of her family and hospice. “Pat” was the loving wife to the late Perry Oneal Ussery; she was born in Victoria, Texas on August 5th 1939. She was the daughter of the late Aline and Jimmy Mulcahy.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Skelton and Carolyn Mulcahy. She is survived by daughter, Pamela Sue Ussery of Barnwell, and son, Jimmy (Teresa) Ussery of Summerville. She is also survived by siblings, Bobby Sue Arnold of Atlanta, GA; Tommy (Connie) Goode of Lebanon; Jack Goode of Carthage; Danny (Susan) Goode of Lebanon. She leaves behind grandchildren, Marissa Pabon-Cortes and Megan Ussery, both of Schertz, TX; step-grandchildren Eric (Tasha) Schnabel of Garner, NC; Alicia (Joey) Christian of Astoria, OR; great-grandchildren Micah and Mackenzie Ramos, Waylon Schnabel, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Patricia was a 1957 graduate of Smith County High School in Carthage. Soon thereafter she was united in marriage to her husband of 45 years, Perry Ussery. She worked for a few years as an operator for the telephone company, but her main career in life was as a supportive military wife, homemaker, and mother. During this time they lived in LA, FL, GA, Japan, SC, and TN, before finally settling in Barnwell.

She was highly patriotic and enjoyed discussing politics, competitive bowling, movies, music, reading, and family gatherings that often included playing and singing country music. She was very fond of the family dogs, who were also family to her. She loved reading the Bible and was a member of Barnwell First Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who knew her as very loving and devoted.

Visitation was held on Saturday, August 6th 2022 at the Mole Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM, memorial service followed at 3:00 PM.