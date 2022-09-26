Obit – Mr. Gary Thomas Grisham

Gary Thomas Grisham, age 67, of Murfreesboro died Wednesday September 21, 2022. He was a native of Fort Campbell KY and Brush Creek, and was preceded in death by his parents, James Chester Grisham and Rose Pearl Powell Grisham, brothers, James Ray Grisham, and Roy Stacey Grisham.

Mr. Grisham was retired from Dow Smith Company, Inc. Field- Operation – VP working on many projects in the Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee area. He was veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vickie Grisham; son, Christopher Scott Grisham and wife, Deanna; daughter, Lindsey Leanne Grisham and fiancé, Erik House; grandchildren, Elijah Scott Grisham, Grayson Riley Grisham, Jordyn Phoenix Lightburn, Rylee Ann Davis, Regan Marie , Grace Ann House; brother, Chester Lee Grisham and wife, Cindy; sister, Sharon Ann Petty.

Visitation will be Friday, September 30th, 10:00AM until Celebration of life service at 11:00AM, Friday, September 30th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

BASS FUNERAL HOMES