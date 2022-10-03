Obit – Mrs. Carolyn West

Mrs. Carolyn West, age 83, a homemaker of the Bagdad community, died peacefully at her Salt Lick Creek Road home at 9:17 p.m. Monday evening, September 26, 2022, with her family at her bedside. Along with her family she was under the care of Avalon Hospice of Cookeville.

Bro. Steve Waller officiated at the 6 p.m. Thursday evening, September 29th, funeral services which were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Private burial services for the family will be in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

One of two children, a daughter and a son, she was born Mary Carolyn Lester on August 25, 1939 in the St. Mary community and was the daughter of the late Jennings Bryan “J. B.” Lester, who died at the age of 76 on July 16, 1991, and the late Violet Catherine Armistead Lester, who died at the age of 92 on November 24, 2011.

Mrs. West’s brother, former 6th District Tennessee Highway Patrol Captain, Billy James “Bill” Lester, preceded her in death on August 5, 2008 at the age of 64, as did a niece, Billie Diane Lester Monroe, who died February 5, 2009 at the age of 36.

Mrs. West was a recipient of her General Education Degree.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are children, Donnie West of the Bagdad community, Jerry West and wife, Melinda, of the Difficult community, Kristy West Massey and husband, Paul, of the Stonewall community, Martha West Hale of the Ferguson Hollow community; sister-in-law, Gayle Lester of Cookeville; seven grandchildren, Amanda West and husband, Daniel, Christopher Bogle and wife, Katerina, Thomas Bogle and wife, Makayla, Brittany Thomas and husband, Brody, Taylor McCormick, Morgan McCormick, and Weston Hale; five great-grandchildren, Lee, Max, Lyla, Tyson, and Emma.

