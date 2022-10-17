Obit – Gradyn Elijah “Earl” Harvey

Gradyn Elijah “Earl” Harvey age 4, of Alexandria went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday afternoon, October 12, 2022, at Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, following a tragic accident. Eli was born July 22, 2018 in Chattanooga. Eli was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Tommy Harvey; maternal great-grandfather, Ray Donald Webb; paternal great-grandparents, Joe Thomas and Alene Harvey and Bro. Grady and Athlene McGinnis. He attended the Helton Creek The Baptist Church with his family. Eli was in Pre-K at DeKalb West School. He enjoyed riding the tractor with his daddy and going to check on the cows. He loved making friends and never met a stranger. Eli may have been little, but in 4 short years he made such an impact with his smile, personality and love. He was a giant in a little body, his heart was truly bigger than he was. He was a gift to his family and community and our lives are forever changed because of the last 4 years with Eli.

He leaves to cherish so many wonderful memories, his parents, Chad and Kayla Harvey of Alexandria; brother, Jack Harvey and sister, Haddeigh Grace Harvey, both of Alexandria; soon arriving sister, Parker Kayte Harvey; maternal grandparents, Jenny Mathis (Mike Redmon) of Dowelltown; Michael and Tara Hale of Smithville; Scott and Myra Sircy of Carthage; paternal grandmother, Miranda Harvey of Alexandria; maternal great-grandparents, Gary and Judy Mathis of Liberty, Nelson and Vicky Sandlin of Liberty and Betty Webb of Smithville; aunts and uncles, Samantha (Brey) Dedmon, Jaley Hale (Trevor Shim), Maddox Hale, Kevin (Angela) Harvey, Randal (Tara) Harvey and Rachel (Beau) Beechboard; cousins, Ridge Dedmon, Kailey Havey, Wyatt Harvey, Chloe Beth Beechboard and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services celebrating his life were 2:PM Sunday, October 16, 2022, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bros. Frank Randolph and Gary Glover officiating and burial followed in Hillview Cemetery with Bro. Eric Wood officiating. Serving as pallbearers: Kevin Harvey, Wyatt Harvey, Maddox Hale and Brey Dedmon. In memory of Eli, donations can be made to an account that has been set up for his siblings at FirstBank or to the church of your choice in his memory. The greatest tribute or memorial you could give Eli, is to make friends and love like Eli loved.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.