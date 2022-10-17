Obit – Mr. Kenny Eastes

Mr. Kenny Eastes, of Carthage, died at the age of 68 at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage, where he had made his home since April 20th of 2020. At the time of his death he was under the additional care of Avalon Hospice of Cookeville.

Mr. Eastes was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and no services have been scheduled at this time.

He was one of two sons and two daughters and was born William Kenneth Eastes Jr. at the former Carthage General Hospital on August 1, 1954 and was the son of the late William Kenneth Eastes Sr., who died April 21, 2005 at the age of 75, and Pauline Elizabeth Sheneman Eastes, who died December 5, 2017 at the age of 80.

Mr. Eastes was a 1972 graduate of Gordonsville High School.

He was first employed with the Dekalb Telephone Company in Alexandria and before becoming disabled was employed as an arborist with the Selbech and Kendall Tree Trimming Company.

As a young man, Mr. Eastes attended the Gordonsville First Baptist Church where his mother was a charter member.

Surviving are his two sons, William Kenneth “Billy” Eastes III and wife, Sina, of Laceys Springs, Alabama; Thomas Andrew Eastes of the Horseshoe Bend community; two sisters, Donna Marie Eastes Wright of Gordonsville, Andrea Eastes Taylor and husband, Tim, of Lebanon; brother, Pete Eastes and wife, Betty Sue, of the Elmwood community; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

