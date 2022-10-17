Obit – Mr. Larry Lee Briggs Sr

Larry Lee Briggs Sr, age 81, of Murfreesboro went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Mr. Briggs was born November 28, 1940 in Antioch, OH, a son of the late Lawrence Briggs and Mildred Hartman Briggs. He was also preceded in death by Ikey Beardmore and Randy Beardmore.

Mr. Briggs married Margaret Abbott on August 22, 1959. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for 22 years. After retiring from the Navy Mr. Briggs worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 20 years until retirement.

Mr. Briggs is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Briggs of Murfreesboro; five sons, Anthony (Leigh) Briggs of Syracuse, NY; Ricky (Jerene) Briggs of Chattanooga, Larry Jr (Susan) Briggs of Mt. Juliet, Terry Briggs of Brush Creek, Mark (Katie) Briggs of Lebanon; 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Tina) Briggs of Tacoma, WA, Bill Briggs of Woodsfield, OH and sisters, Ann of Ohio, Patty of Florida.

Mr. Briggs loved his family, fishing and watching sports. He was an avid Florida Gator and Atlanta Braves fan. He will be deeply missed by all.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE