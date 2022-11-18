Obit – Mrs. Dorris Taylor Lentz

Mrs. Dorris Taylor Lentz, age 75 of Hartsville, TN passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at The Pavilion, Lebanon, TN. Dorris grew up in Carthage, TN and was a graduate of Smith County High School (Class of 1965) and M.T.S.U. (Class of 1969). She was a third grade teacher at Carthage Elementary School who cared deeply for each of the hundreds of children she taught over her 33 year career.

Dorris is survived by her devoted Husband of 46 years, Bob Lentz of Hartsville, brother Don Taylor-Lebanon, sister Sylvia (Gerald) Bordenet-Gallatin, uncle Buddy (Alice) Taylor-Lebanon. She was a dearly beloved Aunt to her five Nieces and Nephews and their families, including Bud Taylor of Jackson, Kathy Sherfield of Carthage, Tim Bordenet of Kentucky, Patrick Bordenet of Murfreesboro and Genevieve Bordenet of Hendersonville.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, W.E. and Edna Taylor of Carthage and her Father and Mother-In-Law, Grover and Clara Lentz of Hartsville. Also preceding her in death was her last and best loved dog Baby, as well as the many previous dogs and other animals who seemed to find her doorstep just when they needed her most.

Dorris was a kind and beautiful person who laughed often and loved well. She will live forever in the hearts of those of us fortunate enough to be on the receiving end of that love.

Funeral services was held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 12 Noon Friday, November 18, 2022 conducted by Bro. Steve Bode.

Interment was in the Hartsville Cemetery.

ANTHONY FUNERAL HOME