Obit – Mr. Donnie King

Mr. Donnie King, of Gordonsville, passed peacefully, at his Hogan Road home, from his earthly journey into the arms of God, surrounded by his adoring family, at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022. He was pronounced deceased at 7:54 a.m. by Avalon Hospice of Cookeville who had been lovingly assisting the family with his care.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted by his pastor, Bro. Randall Hunt, at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, November 26th. Burial followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

He was born Donnie Stephen King in the Elmwood community on December 7, 1946 and was one of three sons and a daughter born to the late Joseph Shirley King, who died at the age of 77 on August 18, 2000, and Ona May Clemons King, who died at the age of 81 on March 21, 2002.

An infant sister, Shirley Diann King, died at the age of 15 days on October 2, 1948 and a brother, James Kenneth King, died October 10, 2020 at the age of 78.

Mr. King was united in marriage at the Carthage First Baptist Church by then pastor Bro. Kerney Bailey to his high school sweetheart, Carthage native, the former Lela DeHaviland Thackxton, on July 8, 1966.

Mr. King was a member of the 1965 graduating class at Smith County High School where he majored in agriculture and was the thirty sixth member of his graduating class of one hundred and sixteen to die.

He retired from the Ford Glass Plant in Nashville on July 31, 1998 with thirty two years of loyal service.

He was a lover of any Ford vehicle and was adept at restoring pick-up trucks, especially the older Ford F-100’s.

He enjoyed collecting 1-24th scale model Ford vehicles and restoring old gas pumps. His den was home to a restored Texaco gas pump he had meticulously restored.

Mr. King was a charter member and charter Deacon of the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church in the Rock City community.

His love for his wife and family was immense and he exhibited his Christian values in all actions of his life.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Lela, of over fifty six years, are their two children, Donnie Stephen “Stevie” King Jr. and wife, Kelly Toney King, of Gordonsville, Lorinda “Sissy” Johnson and husband, David, also of Gordonsville; four grandchildren, Eliza Whited and fiancée, Dennis Wright, of the Brush Creek community, Gabrielle King Ralph and husband, Patrick, of Cibola, Texas, Noah King and wife, Kayla, of the Tanglewood community, Elijah King of Gordonsville; five great-grandchildren, Aidan and Duke King, Neely, Canaan and Allison Ralph; brother, Randy King and wife, Veronica, of South Carthage.

The King family requests memorials to either the St. Jude Childrens Hospital of the Shrine Burn Center.

