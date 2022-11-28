Obit – Mrs. Charlene Holleman Mofield

Mrs. Charlene Holleman Mofield, a homemaker of the Rock City community and co-owner of Mofield Bros. Construction Co., died peacefully at 3:39 a.m. Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage where she was admitted November 8th. Mrs. Mofield was 93.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday afternoon, November 20th by her pastor of thirty seven years, Eld. Junior Dickerson, assisted by the Mofield family’s close friend, Bro. Jimmy Gregory. Following the 3 p.m. service from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home burial followed beside her husband in the Mofield family lot in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Mofield was one of four children of the late William A. (Willie) Holliman, who died April 28, 1970 at the age of 69, and Dovie Mai Williams Holliman, who died November 23, 1995 at the age of 92, and was born Charlene Holleman in Pontiac in Oakland County, Michigan on May 23, 1929.

A daughter-in-law, Tammy Caplenor Mofield, preceded Mrs. Charlene in death at the age of 59 on December 12, 2021.

Three siblings also preceded her in death, Lois Holleman Fields, who died April 11, 2009 at the age of 86, Jackie Holleman, who died May 7, 2018 at the age of 80, and Billy Lloyd Holleman, who died July 31, 2018 at the age of 86.

In Rossville, Georgia on August 28, 1945, she was united in marriage to Rawls Creek community native John Martin Mofield, who preceded her in death, following over sixty five years of marriage, on October 28, 2012 at the age of 87.

Following graduation from Gordonsville High School in the class of 1946 she went to Nashville to work for The General Shoe Corporation and following marriage was employed with the W. E. Stephens Manufacturing Company in Carthage.

Later she began employment with the Lux Time Division of Robertshaw Industries in Lebanon and then transferred to Carthage where she retired in 1992.

Mrs. Mofield was saved at the age of 29 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church by the late Eld. Edgar Brown and there she was the oldest living member of the congregation.

Survivors include her daughter, Melinda Mofield; son, Mike Mofield, four grandchildren, Judson Mofield, Martin Mofield and wife, Marlene Mabery Mofield, Mallory Mofield, all of the Rock City community, Trent Willmore of Columbus, Ohio.

The Mofield family has requested memorial to the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE