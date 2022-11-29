Man fires at officers injuring one

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A Gordonsville man faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting which injured a Wilson County Sheriffs Department deputy.

The shooting incident occurred following a high speed pursuit which started in Smith County and ended in Wilson County, according to the Wilson County Sheriffs Department.

The gunfire came after the suspect ditched his vehicle in Wilson County, fleeing on foot but not before allegedly firing upon a Wilson County Sheriffs Department deputy, striking him in the leg, according to the Wilson County Sheriffs Department.

The deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries and the pursuit ended on Locust Grove Road in eastern Wilson.

According to the Wilson County Sheriffs Department, the suspect was identified as Billy Randel Bennett, 22.

Bennett was charged with five counts of reckless endangerment (with a weapon), reckless driving, felony evading arrest and assault against a first responder, according to Wilson County Sheriffs Department booking data.

The Wilson County Sheriffs Department reported the suspect initially led Smith County law enforcement authorities on a high-speed chase in this county, fleeing from a reported domestic incident involving a weapon.

While attempting to evade law enforcement authorities in Smith County, Wilson County Sheriffs Department deputies joined the high speed pursuit when the vehicle in which Bennett was traveling entering their county on Interstate 40, according to the Wilson County Sheriffs Department.

The Wilson County Sheriffs Department also reported Bennett was driving recklessly and with his headlights off.

The pursuit reportedly reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour and took place around 10 p.m., Tuesday (November 22), according to the Wilson County Sheriffs Department.

