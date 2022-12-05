Obit – Mr. Phillip Coffee

Mr. Phillip Coffee died at the age of 60, three days following his and Lora’s 40th anniversary, at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, at their Ballenger Road farm home surrounded by his family. He was pronounced deceased at 12:03 p.m. by Caris Hospice of Cookeville who had been assisting the family with his care during his final days.

Mr. Coffee’s pastor, Bro. Claude Henley, officiated at the 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, December 2nd, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial was near his parents in the Garden of Inspiration at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

He was one of five children of the late Jonah Marcus Coffee, who died at the age of 83 on January 9, 2009, and Maggie Lee Kellow Coffee, who died at the age of 75 on November 25, 2018.

Two brothers preceded him in death, William Marcus (Bill) Coffee, who died May 6, 2021 at the age of 61, and Marty Grose Coffee, who died December 1, 2002 at the age of 41.

Mr. Coffee was united in marriage to Carthage native, the former Lora Ann Hesson. The ceremony was performed at the Light House Church on Bradford Hill Road in South Carthage on November 26, 1982 by Bro. Richard Bane.

Mr. Coffee was a member of the Trinity Full Gospel Church in South Carthage.

He operated a lawn service and for twenty one years maintained properties for the United States Corps of Engineers.

Before ill health, he was employed at the Highway 25 Convenience Center, working for Smith County Government.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Lora, of forty years, are their two children, daughter, Lindsey Coffee Spear and husband, Justin of Dalzell, South Carolina; son, P.J. Coffee and wife, Nicole Tilley Coffee of Ballenger Road; two sisters, Lisa Coffee Harris and husband, Ricky, Joann (Jodie) Coffee Spivey and husband, David, all of the Riddleton community; five grandchildren, Loren Markham, Garrison Spear, Hadlee Coffee, Cambree Coffee and Magnolia Coffee.

