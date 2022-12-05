Obit – Mr. Tom Wheeler Jr.

Memorial services for Mr. Tom Wheeler Jr., age 84 of the Maggart community, are scheduled to be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 11th, from the Chestnut Mound Christian Fellowship Church with Bro. Dickie Johnson presiding.

Full military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps.

Mr. Wheeler died at the Webb House in Smithville at 4:05 a.m. Friday morning, December 2, 2022.

He was at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Born Thomas Henry Wheeler Jr. in Cambridge, Maryland on January 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Thomas Henry Wheeler Sr. and the late Charlotte Hurley Wheeler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Garner Wheeler, and dear friends, Susie and Bill Handley, sister-in-law, Sandy Wheeler, brothers-in-law, James Dayton and Jack Staub.

Mr. Wheeler was a member of the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church where he formerly taught Sunday School.

He proudly served our country with the United States Marine Corps from 1956 thru 1959 and after leaving the military was a member of the Am Vets.

His employment career was in heavy construction and mostly as an operating engineer and crane operator, often working many stories above the ground.

He was also a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of over forty six years, Sarah Schroeder Wheeler, is a son, Thomas Wheeler and wife, Ella; daughter, Michele Mishko; step daughter, Lisa Richardson and husband, Mike; two step-sons, Bobby Marcie and wife, Janet, Christopher Marcie; brother, Robert “Bob” Wheeler; two sisters, Diann Staub, Becky Dayton; dear friends, Carroll Handley and wife, Joann.

The family requests memorials be made to Am Vets Post #389, P.O. Box 93, Elmwood, Tennessee 38560.

